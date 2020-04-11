Home

Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
Janet Kathryn Spicer

Janet Kathryn Spicer Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Janet Spicer. Mom passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital Site on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in her 88th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Clayton Spicer (2001), her parents Kenneth and Viola (Jeffs) Harrington, and David Souter. Dearly loved mother of Kenneth Spicer, Donald Spicer (Shirley), Robert Spicer (Doris) and Diane Turinski (George). Janet is also survived by her grandchildren Amber (Marcel), Bobby, Melinda (Rob), Bill, Jake (Brandy), Matthew (Shannon), Riley, and Janna (Jason). Mom will be missed by her great-grandchildren Josh, Lyla, Decklyn, Tegan and Tobias. Janet is also survived by her sister Anne DeWolf (John), and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Winger Church of Christ, or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 11, 2020
