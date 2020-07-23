1/1
Janet STAPLETON
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mom, grandma and great grandma on July 21, 2020 in her 96th year. Devoted wife of the late Gordon (2010). Dearly loved mother of Catherine and Alan Saunders, Sue and Dave Taylor, Barb and Willie Morrison. Cherished grandmother of Heather and Tom Heffernan, Lauren and Matt Hamilton, Clayton Morrison, and Amy Morrison. Great grandma to Samuel and Hannah Heffernan. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service is to be held at a later date. Because of mom's love of animals in lieu of flowers a donation to the Niagara Falls Humane Society would be appreciated. A special thank you to Dr. MacTavish for her compassionate care. "Softly in the evening, you heard the gentle call, you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all" Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 23, 2020.
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
July 23, 2020
Dear Barb our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this sad time.
Donna Bagnulo
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mrs Stapelton’s passing.
She was a kind,gentle lady to all who knew her.
A close Family Freind of The Maxwell’s.
Many fond memories..
Forever in our Hearts..❤
Robbie,Maureen Maxwell &Family

Robbie Maxwell
Friend
