Janet STAPLETON

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mom, grandma and great grandma on July 21, 2020 in her 96th year. Devoted wife of the late Gordon (2010). Dearly loved mother of Catherine and Alan Saunders, Sue and Dave Taylor, Barb and Willie Morrison. Cherished grandmother of Heather and Tom Heffernan, Lauren and Matt Hamilton, Clayton Morrison, and Amy Morrison. Great grandma to Samuel and Hannah Heffernan. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service is to be held at a later date. Because of mom's love of animals in lieu of flowers a donation to the Niagara Falls Humane Society would be appreciated. A special thank you to Dr. MacTavish for her compassionate care. "Softly in the evening, you heard the gentle call, you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all" Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com