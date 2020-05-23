Janett Hawkins
Peacefully at home, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side on May 20, 2020 at the age of 69. Dearly loved mother of Karen and the late Michael (2011). Beloved grandmother of Paige. Dear sister of John Hawkins (Rose), Wallace Hawkins, Peter Hawkins (Sharen), David Hawkins (Tracy), the late Renee Lindberg and her cherished "chosen" sister Betty Smith. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She will be remembered by her two special girls, Sabrina had Scarlett. To celebrate Janett's life, family and friends are invited to take part in a funeral procession on Wednesday May 27th. The procession will leave from Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street at 11:00 a.m. and process to the family home on Dorchester Road, where the procession will conclude. Guests are instructed to continue on their way. If you wish to take part in the procession, we ask that you arrive at funeral home between 10:30 & 10:45 a.m. Please remain in your vehicle to receive further instruction from Morse & Son Staff. Flowers, sympathy cards, charitable donations (cheque only), or a photo of Janett that you would like the family to have, may be given to the funeral home staff upon your arrival. Donations in memory of Janett may be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society. As a reminder, due to COVID-19 you must remain in your vehicle at all times. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
