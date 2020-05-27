Passed away peacefully at Bella Senior Care on Monday 25, May, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late John (1998). Loving mother to Derek (Nicole) of Toronto, Geoff (Linda) of Niagara Falls, and Ian (Charmaine) of Ancaster. Janette also leaves behind her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 27, 2020.