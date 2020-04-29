|
May 1934 - April 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Janette Sarah Tyminski (Garrie) of Welland, Ontario on April 25th in her 85th year. Janette is survived by her devoted husband Bob of 65 years and their children Ann-Marie (Rick) Smith, Tony (Laura) and Rob (Leigh-Anne) and beloved grandchildren Matthew (Catherine), Cameron (Amy), Jamie (Carley), Taylor (Julia), Easton and Blakeley. She was also blessed with two great-granddaughters, Briley and Isla. Janette is survived by her sisters, Patricia Bobinski and Margaret (Roger) Blondeau; as well as her brothers David (Lynn) and Tom. She was predeceased by her parents Margaret (McGuinness) and Thomas Garrie and brother Paul. Before being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, Janette lived a vibrant life of late night card playing, bingo and bowling. "Mrs. T" was a rural bus driver for St. Ann's School in Fenwick for many years and is fondly remembered for her delicious candy-apples at Halloween. During her retirement years, Janette enjoyed a leisurely life at the trailer and several hours fishing and boating with her faithful husband and later, dedicated caregiver. After a long battle with Alzheimer's, she passed away peacefully at Royal Rose Nursing Home where she received care and kindness from many staff during the past three years when her disease became more debilitating. Alzheimer's may have knocked the wind out of her sails, but ultimately the pandemic set her free. Until me meet again... Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home. Please sign our online guestbook at www.lampmanfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020