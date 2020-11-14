After losing her beloved husband Don 4 years ago, Janie had started making a wonderful new life for herself and was really starting to spread her wings. She was very proud and excited to have moved into her new condo in July and she could not have been happier. Tragically, Janie had a completely unexpected and massive stroke on October 26, 2020, succumbing to its cruel effects on November 8, 2020, at Welland Hospital, in her only child Katherine's (Gary) arms. Janie was only 72 and truly deserved to enjoy so many more years. Predeceased by her husband (Don), parents (Steve and Genevieve), brother (Edward) and brother-in-law (Erv Pahl), she leaves behind siblings Sharyn (Erv), Steve (Ursula) and Dennis (Ida) and many other cherished family members and friends. Katherine believes that her Mom knew she was with her at the end and wishes for nothing more than one more hug, one more kiss, one more 'I love you'... As per Janie's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be planned at a later time. Donations can be made in Janie's memory to the Welland SPCA or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences can be shared at jjpatterson.ca