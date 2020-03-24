Home

Finally she found peace, passing away at the Welland Hospital on March 22. She will be sadly missed and never forgotten by her husband Dave. Survived by brothers Mike (Valerie) and Rod, and a niece and two nephews; sister-in-law to Heather and Mel Davey and Evelyn and Dean Miller. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Margaret and sister Marilyn. Born in Sault Ste. Marie, she always loved to return every summer. As per her request and the COVID-19 virus there will be no funeral service. Cremation will take place. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Special mention to her cousin Cheri (Peter) Mah and her aunt Doreen Oldroyd for their support at this difficult time. To the ICU nurses at the Welland Hospital thank you for the care and compassion during this time. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 24, 2020
