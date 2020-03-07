Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Lynn (Houghton) RUSSELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Lynn (Houghton) RUSSELL Obituary
Passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, at the age of 61, surrounded by her loving family. Janice was married to the love of her life Brian for 40 years. She will be missed by the children who were the light of her life Tim (Sandra), Julie (John), Pam (Andrew) and Kathryn. Adored grandmother of Evelyn, John, Claire, Gavin and Cliff. Janice was predeceased by her parents Isabelle and Bill Houghton, her brother Greg and father-in-law Archie. Janice was much loved by her mother-in-law Lily. She was the sister to Don (Anita) and an amazing sister-in-law to Ron (Sandy), Margaret (Terry) and Liz (Ken). Janice will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Janice loved to go camping with her family, work in her garden and was very creative with painting, sewing and many other projects. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . On line condolences can be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -