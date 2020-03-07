|
Passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, at the age of 61, surrounded by her loving family. Janice was married to the love of her life Brian for 40 years. She will be missed by the children who were the light of her life Tim (Sandra), Julie (John), Pam (Andrew) and Kathryn. Adored grandmother of Evelyn, John, Claire, Gavin and Cliff. Janice was predeceased by her parents Isabelle and Bill Houghton, her brother Greg and father-in-law Archie. Janice was much loved by her mother-in-law Lily. She was the sister to Don (Anita) and an amazing sister-in-law to Ron (Sandy), Margaret (Terry) and Liz (Ken). Janice will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Janice loved to go camping with her family, work in her garden and was very creative with painting, sewing and many other projects. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . On line condolences can be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020