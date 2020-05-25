Peacefully on Wednesday May 20th, 2020 at GNGH in Niagara Falls at the age of 70 with her family by her side. Survived by her husband Robert (Bob), and her children; David, Christy (Sue) Hayes, Katie (Grant) Edwards. Beloved grandma to; Jeffrey, Nicholas, Victor, Michael, David, Lauren, and Abigail. Also sadly missed by her siblings; Linda Essex of Niagara Falls, Suzanne (Bob) Bembridge of Woodstock, Donna (Mark) Lair of Manitoba and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; Andrew Glen Willick and Hilda Alice (nee Fraser). Janie retired after many years of service at GNGH in the Discovery Programme and was an avid gardener who enjoyed nature walks and spending time at the cottage. Donations to Heart Niagara would be appreciated. In keeping with Janie's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 25, 2020.