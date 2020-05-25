Janie Marie HAYES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Wednesday May 20th, 2020 at GNGH in Niagara Falls at the age of 70 with her family by her side. Survived by her husband Robert (Bob), and her children; David, Christy (Sue) Hayes, Katie (Grant) Edwards. Beloved grandma to; Jeffrey, Nicholas, Victor, Michael, David, Lauren, and Abigail. Also sadly missed by her siblings; Linda Essex of Niagara Falls, Suzanne (Bob) Bembridge of Woodstock, Donna (Mark) Lair of Manitoba and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; Andrew Glen Willick and Hilda Alice (nee Fraser). Janie retired after many years of service at GNGH in the Discovery Programme and was an avid gardener who enjoyed nature walks and spending time at the cottage. Donations to Heart Niagara would be appreciated. In keeping with Janie's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved