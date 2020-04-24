|
1931 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Janine on April 22, 2020 in her 89th year, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. She has now joined Jim, her husband of 65 years. Cherished mother of James (Jane), Diane (Jim) Doughty, Robert (Katrina) and Marianne (Michael) Chernishenko. Loving grandmother of Darcy, Andrea, Melanie, Jim, Will, James, Patrick, Michael, Matthew, Natasha, Alex, Devon and 11 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Anthony and Sophie Barszcz, sister Genevieve (Steve) Horwat, and brothers: Stanley, Joseph and Walter Barszcz. Survived by her sister-in-laws, Genevieve Barszcz, Mary Moroz (Paul) and Nicole Houlden and 2 brother-in-laws, Doug (Debbie) Vine and Bill (Sylvie) Vine and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her three lifelong friends: Stella, Chris and Josie. As a young woman Janine was lovely, vibrant and had a zest for life. Throughout the decades, she always had a ready smile and a sense of adventure. Janine spent a great deal of time in the north, first as a honeymooner at Santa's Village, Bracebridge, followed by summers spent with her family and new found friends at Miner's Bay Lodge. In 1982, she and her husband purchased land and meticulously built a cottage in the Algonquin Highlands, where many good times were had by all. The greatest joy in Janine's life was her four children. She cherished each of them for their uniqueness and their individual character strengths. Janine taught them to be frugal with their finances, but not with their love. Janine was a talented seamstress and created lovely special-occasion dresses for her daughters and sweet outfits for her beloved grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and her appreciative family enjoyed the fruits of her labour. Her defining traits included an inborn sense of justice and kindness to those in need. In her later years, Janine enjoyed her weekly gatherings with her bridge club and she and Jim hosted prayer groups at their home in St. Catharines. Janine spent her final two years at her studio apartment in Seasons, Welland, making new acquaintances, eating too many desserts and enjoying visits from her family (a special mention to her niece, Janice Abrams, who visited weekly) and friends. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will follow at a later date. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 24, 2020