Psalm 121:8 The Lord will guard your going out and your coming in From this time forth and forever. The Lord called one of his own home, Janke "Jane" Vander Veen (nee Mook), on Monday, August 24th, 2020 in her 92nd year. She is survived by 8 of her children: Gerda (Al) Earl, Hank (Betty), son-in-law Domenic Grande, John (Maryann), Jake (Diane), Nancy (Ted) deRuiter, Beverly Kiers, Angela (Don) Williams and Marty (Karen). Jane is survived by 25 of her grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Jane was predeceased by her husband John (2007), daughter Anne (2017), grandson James (2013), 2 infant daughters, her brother Jaap (1986), Norman (2017) and Eelke (2019). Jane immigrated to Canada in 1952 from the Netherlands with her husband John, children Gerda and Hank and her brother Norman. She was a stay at home mother to many. As a family, we would like to thank the nurses and PSWs at Shalom Manor for all their kindness, love and compassion they showed our mother during the many years she lived there and also in her last few weeks. Friends and family will be welcomed at Grace Christian Reformed Church, 660 South Pelham St, Welland, from 10am to 11am for visitation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service and interment at North Pelham Cemetery will take place. In loving memory of our mother, donations may be made to Open Arms Mission, Welland. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com