It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly loved wife and mother, Jasmine Lachnitt, after a courageous battle with a brain tumor. She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband Klaus, children Kaden and Violet, parents Jay and Ina Swain, Klaus and Margrit Lachnitt, siblings Kimberly Shank (Chris), Jayson Swain (Julie), grandmother Alba Tolsma (late Otto), Reg and Margaret Swain, Margaret Young, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Thank you for Dr. Scher and all the nursing staff which enabled Jasmine to stay home as per her wishes. As per current regulations regarding COVID-19, a restricted visitation will be held at Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Those wishing to attend must call the funeral home (905) 871-0444, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to book a time slot. Only those with reserved time slots will be allowed into the building. Masks are mandatory and must be worn while inside the funeral home. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date followed by a graveside service at McAffee, where Jasmine will be laid to rest. If desired, donations in Jasmine's memory can be made to the Church Outreach Meals - Riverside Community Church, Fort Erie SPCA or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca