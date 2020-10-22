1/1
Jason Frederick SHKURATOFF
Suddenly and unexpectedly in Hamilton on October 18, 2020 at the age of 45. Survived by his daughters Felicia and Raven. Sadly missed by his parents Arlene and Monty and sisters Tareen (Paul) and Theresa (Kevin). Loving uncle to Matthew, Bandara, Samantha, Zander and Grace. He will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jason was an iron worker and just celebrated 25 years with local 736. He had a love of animals and nature. The family will receive visitors from 6-8:00pm on Friday October 23, 2020, at HETHERINGTON AND DEANS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 5176 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls, Ontario. In keeping within COVID guidelines, all visitors to the funeral home must wear a mask or face-shield, check in at the entrance, and maintain social distancing. There may be a small delay so we can maintain adequate numbers in the visiting room.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 22, 2020.
