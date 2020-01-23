Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Bernard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Vincent (Chamberlain) Bernard


1973 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Vincent (Chamberlain) Bernard Obituary
Loving father to Sydney and grandfather to Jasper. Son of Judy and John and brother of Jenny (Will) Vandermeulen. Best friend and cousin to Chris Arsenault. He will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will always be in our hearts. Predeceased by his father Vincent Chamberlain, grandparents Alex and Pearl Chamberlain and Albert and Doris Arsenault. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday January 25th at the Coronation Center, 5192 Summer Street, Niagara Falls from 4pm - 7pm.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -