|
|
Loving father to Sydney and grandfather to Jasper. Son of Judy and John and brother of Jenny (Will) Vandermeulen. Best friend and cousin to Chris Arsenault. He will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will always be in our hearts. Predeceased by his father Vincent Chamberlain, grandparents Alex and Pearl Chamberlain and Albert and Doris Arsenault. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday January 25th at the Coronation Center, 5192 Summer Street, Niagara Falls from 4pm - 7pm.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 23, 2020