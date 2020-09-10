1/1
Jason William "Uncle Jay" ENGLISH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly as a result of an accident on Sunday September 6, 2020 at the age of 53. Cherished husband of Sharla Stansbury and loving father of Tony (Victoria) and Jax. Dear son of Sue (the late Donald) McArthur and brother of Kimberley and Krystian (Izzy). He will be missed by his nephew Tyler (the late Kali), great-nephew Gavin and great-niece Rowyn. Jay was a proud member of Regulators MC Niagara, an avid baseball player and a member of CUPE Local 133. Jason will be greatly missed by many who called him 'Uncle Jay'. He was loved and respected by many. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 2 to 6 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions, if so desired, may be made to The Jason English Memorial Fund (https://gf.me/u/yxdd5w). Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com "I'm staying positive for you Daddy" - Love, Jax


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved