Passed away suddenly as a result of an accident on Sunday September 6, 2020 at the age of 53. Cherished husband of Sharla Stansbury and loving father of Tony (Victoria) and Jax. Dear son of Sue (the late Donald) McArthur and brother of Kimberley and Krystian (Izzy). He will be missed by his nephew Tyler (the late Kali), great-nephew Gavin and great-niece Rowyn. Jay was a proud member of Regulators MC Niagara, an avid baseball player and a member of CUPE Local 133. Jason will be greatly missed by many who called him 'Uncle Jay'. He was loved and respected by many. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 2 to 6 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions, if so desired, may be made to The Jason English Memorial Fund (https://gf.me/u/yxdd5w
). Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
"I'm staying positive for you Daddy" - Love, Jax