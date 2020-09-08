1/2
Jayne Leslie (Price) HLYWKA
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Niagara Health Welland Site. Jayne will forever be missed by her loving husband of 41 years, Alexander (Al) Hlywka and her companion Shadow. She is survived by her mother Joan Panetta (Frank), her brothers Scott (Annette), Todd and David (Sharon). Jayne will also be sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, her many nieces, nephews, extended family and her friends that were close to her heart. She was predeceased by her father Jack Price, father-in-law Alexander, mother-in-law Veronica Hlywka and niece Jennifer Price. Private family arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). Donations in memory of Jayne may be made to the Juranvinski Cancer Centre or the Welland SPCA. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 8, 2020.
