With great sadness we announce the passing of Jean Boutilier on September 16th, 2020 at Welland Hospital. She will be greatly missed by her son Douglas Boutilier (Anna) and daughter Sharon Shea (Robert). She was a loving grandmother of Michelle World (Troy), Alicia Boutilier (Brent) and Kathy Taylor and great-grandmother of four and great-great-grandmother of two. She leaves behind siblings Ken, Bobby, Helen, Gladys, Betty, and Shirley. A burial will be taking place on Tuesday, September 22nd at 2p.m. at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a cancer foundation of your choice.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 19, 2020.
