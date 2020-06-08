Jean Anderson
Passed suddenly in her 87th year. Loving wife to Les for 67 years, and cherished mother to Barbara Jean (Peter) and Ricky (Barbara). Jean is survived by her grandchildren Michael Todd Steinert (Jennifer), Haley Elizabeth Anderson, Braden Campbell Anderson and her two great-granddaughters Evangeline Joy and Madeleine Rose. Jean is predeceased by her siblings Clayton, Lawrence (Bud), Lorna and Gordon. Jean enjoyed golfing, bowling, and the pursuit of the deal. Loved spending time with her family and cherished her grandchildren. In keeping with Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
