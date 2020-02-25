|
|
It is with heavy hearts and warm memories that the family of Jean announces her passing on February 22nd 2020. She is no longer suffering and has moved on to be at peace with the lord. Jean was born in St. Catharines Ontario to Ukrainian parents, Anne and Peter Diakow (predeceased). Wife of Denis, and loving mother to her two beautiful daughters, Adrienne and Hannah. She will be deeply missed by her brothers and sisters, Jerry (predeceased) (Mary), Bob (Helen), Joanne (Joe) and Peter (Maryann). Jean will also be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Jean was a registered nurse of 30 years, having worked at St Michael's Hospital in Toronto and St Catharines General Hospital. She was an exceptionally bright person and achieved her nursing certification at a young age. She went on to care for patients in the emergency department and assisted with special procedures. Jean was a long-time member of St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Church and also enjoyed volunteering at Community Care Niagara. Jean loved to travel and many of her fondest memories were spending time on a warm beach with a good book and lounging by the pool with her daughters. In her down time, she enjoyed going to yoga, floral arranging and gardening as well as planning her next vacation. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Tuesday, March 3 from 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Panachyda will take place at 7:30p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Theologian Ukrainian Catholic Church, 91 Lakeshore Rd. St. Catharines on Wednesday, March 4th at 10a.m. Memorial donations to the and Niagara Community Care would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 25, 2020