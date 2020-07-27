Jean EDWARDS

It is with great sadness that the family of Jean announces her unexpected passing, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 76. Jean was born and raised in Port Colborne and lived most of her life in the Toronto area before returning to Welland in her retirement to be close to family and friends. Survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert Edwards and her children David (Lindsay) and Peter (Tammy). Loved grandmother of Brandon, Brianna (Sandy), Thomas, Courtney and Graeme. Dear sister of John Kramer(Judy) and Scott Wolfe. Sister in law of Fred (Margaret), Ed (Kathleen) and Anne Van Vliet (Leo). Sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. If desired memorial donations to the charity of your choice
