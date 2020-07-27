1/1
Jean EDWARDS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Jean announces her unexpected passing, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 76. Jean was born and raised in Port Colborne and lived most of her life in the Toronto area before returning to Welland in her retirement to be close to family and friends. Survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert Edwards and her children David (Lindsay) and Peter (Tammy). Loved grandmother of Brandon, Brianna (Sandy), Thomas, Courtney and Graeme. Dear sister of John Kramer(Judy) and Scott Wolfe. Sister in law of Fred (Margaret), Ed (Kathleen) and Anne Van Vliet (Leo). Sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. If desired memorial donations to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cudney Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved