1/
Jean Elnor STAROSTIC
1921-11-18 - 2020-07-17
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jean after a brief illness. Predeceased by her loving husband George "Bull" (2018). Loving mother and best friend of Penny and her husband Bruce Sandercock. Proud Nan of Lindsay and her husband Michal Warchala and Ashley and her husband Ted Stones. Special Nanny of Julian and Jeremy Warchala and the pups Ollie, Bonita and Sox. Jean was born and raised in Charlottetown, P.E.I where she met and married George in 1944, settling with him in Niagara Falls. An avid reader she was full of energy and not afraid of hard work. In keeping with Jean's wishes, cremation and a private family interment will take place. Many thanks to palliative care nurses Amanda and especially Christopher for his support and kindness. Donations to Pets Alive or SLAPS would be appreciated by the family. "She will live in our hearts forever" Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved