It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jean after a brief illness. Predeceased by her loving husband George "Bull" (2018). Loving mother and best friend of Penny and her husband Bruce Sandercock. Proud Nan of Lindsay and her husband Michal Warchala and Ashley and her husband Ted Stones. Special Nanny of Julian and Jeremy Warchala and the pups Ollie, Bonita and Sox. Jean was born and raised in Charlottetown, P.E.I where she met and married George in 1944, settling with him in Niagara Falls. An avid reader she was full of energy and not afraid of hard work. In keeping with Jean's wishes, cremation and a private family interment will take place. Many thanks to palliative care nurses Amanda and especially Christopher for his support and kindness. Donations to Pets Alive or SLAPS would be appreciated by the family. "She will live in our hearts forever" Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 20, 2020.