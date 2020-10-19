It is with great sadness that the family of Jean Guy Corbet announce his passing at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Aline (2004). Cherished father of Johanne (Mark), Suzie (Jo-leen) and the late Ghislain (2010). Dear grandfather of Steven (Erin), and Nicole Ellis and cherished great-grandfather of Cohen and Carson. He will be dearly missed by his loving partner Lucille. In his early years Jean Guy worked as a carpenter and later retired at the Seaway. He will be fondly remembered for his love of hockey and his ability to make friends everywhere he went. You will be dearly missed Pepe. As per his wishes, cremation and a private family service have taken place. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com