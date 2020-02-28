|
It is with joy we announce a new member of the choir of Angels; Jean passed away at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Predeceased by husbands David Basil McMillan (2001) and John Collins (1976). Predeceased by siblings Alice, Douglas and Robert Mohns. Will be greatly missed by her children Donald (Rita) Collins, Peggie (George 2007) Todd and Lloyd (Lynne) Collins; her sisters Doris (Roy) Vance and Helen (Ed) Cooper. She was very proud of her grandchildren Jennifer (Dave) Marcus, John and Joanne Collins and her great-grandchildren David and Justin Marcus. Also will be missed by many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Janette McMillan. Special thanks to Pat Konkle, Joyce Brown, her church family, IAAP friends and staff at the United Mennonite Home. Visitation will take place Sunday, March 1st from 3-7 p.m. at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St, Vineland. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at the Jordan Station United Church, 4105 Bridgeport Dr, Jordan Station, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to Cave Springs Camp, Kidney Foundation, or the would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 28, 2020