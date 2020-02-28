Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Lois Thelma McMillan


1930 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Lois Thelma McMillan Obituary
It is with joy we announce a new member of the choir of Angels; Jean passed away at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Predeceased by husbands David Basil McMillan (2001) and John Collins (1976). Predeceased by siblings Alice, Douglas and Robert Mohns. Will be greatly missed by her children Donald (Rita) Collins, Peggie (George 2007) Todd and Lloyd (Lynne) Collins; her sisters Doris (Roy) Vance and Helen (Ed) Cooper. She was very proud of her grandchildren Jennifer (Dave) Marcus, John and Joanne Collins and her great-grandchildren David and Justin Marcus. Also will be missed by many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Janette McMillan. Special thanks to Pat Konkle, Joyce Brown, her church family, IAAP friends and staff at the United Mennonite Home. Visitation will take place Sunday, March 1st from 3-7 p.m. at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St, Vineland. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at the Jordan Station United Church, 4105 Bridgeport Dr, Jordan Station, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to Cave Springs Camp, Kidney Foundation, or the would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -