Passed away peacefully at the Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Dear sister of Orval Egerter (Marion) and dear aunt of Craig Finnson (Gail), Dyrun Finnson (Peter), Dwight Egerter (Catherine), Laurie Egerter (David) and Jeffrey Egerter (Robyn (Deceased)). Predeceased by her parents, Grover and Flora Egerter, sister, Eileen Finnson (Einar), lifelong friend John Zumstein and nephew Ross Finnson (Phyllis). Jean was a teacher in Allanburg and Thorold South until leaving her career in order to help her parents on the family farm - not only helping with the cooking and housekeeping, but also cutting hay, feeding and milking cattle. Jean was very active in 4-H for over 40 years! Many young girls learned to cook, sew and keep house under Jean's instruction. Jean was also very active in Women's Institute - holding office at the local, district and provincial levels. Jean's mother, Flora, with the support of Jean, and other members of the Allanburg Women's Institute were instrumental in the provincial government choosing Niagara as a site for what became Brock University. Jean loved children. All her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many local children all have fond memories of hanging out with "Aunt Jean". Jean's positive attitude and selfless and practical character impacted many lives and she will be dearly missed. The funeral service to honour Jean's life will take place on Thursday, September 10 at 12:00 noon. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.). Limited refreshments will be provided after the service. Interment at Fonthill Cemetery will follow refreshments. In keeping with the current regulations, masks are required to be worn while at the funeral home. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Thorold South-Allanburg Church, Canadian Cancer Society
or Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca