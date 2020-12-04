It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Jean Marie Hallam, peacefully at Douglas Memorial Hospital on December 2, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Mabel Hallam, her sister Linda Wagner and her nephew Ryan. She will be missed by loving daughters Juanita (Rick) Passero, Tammi (John) Fortin and Tabitha (Dennis) Fortin, her brother-in-law Bob Wagner, a sister Cindy (Mike) Mccaugherty and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces and nephews. Cremation will take place. Our deepest gratitude to Dr. Scher and the amazing to staff at DMH Palliative care. We cannot imagine this world without you, we love you Mom!



