1/1
Jean Marie Hallam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Jean Marie Hallam, peacefully at Douglas Memorial Hospital on December 2, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Mabel Hallam, her sister Linda Wagner and her nephew Ryan. She will be missed by loving daughters Juanita (Rick) Passero, Tammi (John) Fortin and Tabitha (Dennis) Fortin, her brother-in-law Bob Wagner, a sister Cindy (Mike) Mccaugherty and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces and nephews. Cremation will take place. Our deepest gratitude to Dr. Scher and the amazing to staff at DMH Palliative care. We cannot imagine this world without you, we love you Mom!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved