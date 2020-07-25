Jean MATIUSCHUK

Passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family at home on Thursday July 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by her loving husband George (2010). Loving mother of Pat Matiuschuk (Peter) and David Matiuschuk (Anne). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Brad) and Jason (Megan). Predeceased by her sister Polly Horbach (the late John). Cherished aunt of Donnie Horbach and Peter Horbach (Karen). Jean was a lifelong resident of Niagara on the Lake, who was a proud farmer for many years. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to call at PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Panachyda will take place at 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 a.m. In honour of Jean's memory, donations made to St. George Ukrainian Orthodox Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com