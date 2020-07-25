1/1
Jean MATIUSCHUK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family at home on Thursday July 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by her loving husband George (2010). Loving mother of Pat Matiuschuk (Peter) and David Matiuschuk (Anne). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Brad) and Jason (Megan). Predeceased by her sister Polly Horbach (the late John). Cherished aunt of Donnie Horbach and Peter Horbach (Karen). Jean was a lifelong resident of Niagara on the Lake, who was a proud farmer for many years. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Panachyda will take place at 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 a.m. In honour of Jean's memory, donations made to St. George Ukrainian Orthodox Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Service
07:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Patterson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jean's passing. God bless to all the family. She was a lively lady, dedicated farmer and friend. Sending prayers from Gustav, Janice and Russel Nickel.
Janice Nickel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved