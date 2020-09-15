1/1
Jean Nan (West) Clements
Surrounded by the love of all her children, Jean passed away on September 13, 2020 after a courageous three year battle with cancer. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Donald. Devoted mother of Jane (Tim) Leach, Jo-Ann (Chuck) Limebeer, Dave (Betty Anne) Clements, Mark Clements and Jim (Kathy) Clements. Adoring grandma to 10 grandchildren and 12 precious great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her deeply. Benner Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband at Greenwood Cemetery. If desired, donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 15, 2020.
