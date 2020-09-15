Surrounded by the love of all her children, Jean passed away on September 13, 2020 after a courageous three year battle with cancer. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Donald. Devoted mother of Jane (Tim) Leach, Jo-Ann (Chuck) Limebeer, Dave (Betty Anne) Clements, Mark Clements and Jim (Kathy) Clements. Adoring grandma to 10 grandchildren and 12 precious great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her deeply. Benner Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband at Greenwood Cemetery. If desired, donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be made at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca