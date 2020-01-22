Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
(905) 354-5614
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Robertson Anderson Gardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Born in Glasgow, Scotland, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late James Moran Gardner (2006). Loving mother of Paul, Scott and his wife Sandy, the late James (2005) and the late Craig (2008). Dear grandmother of Wesley, Lauren, Caitlin, and Devin. Great-grandmother of Jackson and Flynn. At Jean's personal request, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel, 5176 Victoria Ave. (905-354-5614). As an expression of sympathy, in memoriam contributions made to The Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -