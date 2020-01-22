|
Born in Glasgow, Scotland, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late James Moran Gardner (2006). Loving mother of Paul, Scott and his wife Sandy, the late James (2005) and the late Craig (2008). Dear grandmother of Wesley, Lauren, Caitlin, and Devin. Great-grandmother of Jackson and Flynn. At Jean's personal request, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel, 5176 Victoria Ave. (905-354-5614). As an expression of sympathy, in memoriam contributions made to The Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020