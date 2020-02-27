|
Jean Small Simpson (nee McNay) passed away peacefully at Northland Pointe, Port Colborne, on Tuesday February 25th, 2020 in her 95thyear. Daughter of Jeannie and Alexander McNay, beloved wife of the late Joseph Blake (Bud) Simpson, loving mother of: the late Heather Sorensen, Blake Simpson of Pembroke, Mark Simpson (Mary Lee) of Saskatoon, Holly (Tim) of Weaver of Qualicum Beach, Gregg Simpson of Port Colborne, Murray Douglas (Norm) of Winchester. Nan to: Krista (Ken) Burke, Kurt (Yuan) Sorensen, Jillian (Hall) Murdock, Timothy (Katie) Weaver, Zachary (Lauren) Weaver, Alex (Allison) Simpson, Robbie (Kaitlyn) Simpson, Connor Simpson. Grand Nan to: Kayla and Ashley Burke, Kurt Jr. and Jade Sorensen, James Weaver, and William Simpson. Mom attended Normal School in Hamilton after finishing High School and received her teaching certificate. She put her career on hold to raise her family, and returned to teaching many years later. This started with a part-time position teaching special needs students in their homes. Eventually she returned to full-time teaching at several public schools in Port Colborne: Elm Street, Gasline and Dewitt Carter until her retirement in 1986. She was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church all of her life. In addition to her family she loved music and tending to her home and garden on Woodside Drive. The family would like to thank all of those at Northland Pointe for the compassion and care they provided every day. The Simpson family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. Private family graveside service will take place at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 27, 2020