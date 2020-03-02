|
Peacefully at Upper Canada Lodge, Niagara-on-the-Lake, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, in her 99th year. Reunited with her loving husband, the late Wilfred (Bill) Speller and her cherished daughter, Sue. Precious daughter of the late George and Gertrude Mogg. Treasured mother of the late Susan Speller (late Bob White), Judy Pratt (late Stan) (companion Don Crawford), Nancy Cardiff (Bill), Kate Gordon (Richard), Marian Speller "Mary B", Melanie Ball (Gerard), Bethany Speller, Pamela Stadnyk (Kevin), Alison Gaber, David Speller (Spy Xenocostas) and Mary Idehen (Monday). Cherished grandmother of Rafe McDonald (Nicole), stepsons Michael (Charlesy) and Chris White (Charlene); Christopher (Margo), Michael (Diana), Liisa, and stepson Chase; William "Joe" Cardiff, Jean Wardell (Darwin), Amanda Breathat (Dean), and Troy Cardiff (Kristy); Jeremiah Gordon (Lindsay), Shea Gordon (Mary-Ann), Josh Gordon (Lee Londei), and Alyssa Love (Rory); David Ball (Miranda) and Danielle Ball; Megan Potter (Jeff) and Leah Speller (Chris Bentley); Jennifer Bathgate (Kevin), Emily Stadnyk (Tommy), Luke Stadnyk, and Erin McDonald (Josh); Sabrina Gaber (Garnet Suss), and Jesse Gaber; Aiden and Paris Speller; "D.J." Idehen. Loving great-grandmother of thirty-three and great-great grandmother of eight. Adored sister of the late Betty Baird (late Ken) and George "Judd" Mogg. Special sister-in-law of the late Bethany Johnson (late Clarence), late Gordon Speller, and the late Marguerite Speller. Loving Aunt Jean to late Keith. John, Eric, Matthew, Roger and Sandy Baird; Carol, Brenda and George Mogg; Diane, and late Ted Johnson; Jane and Ian Burns. Mom welcomed all as friends and "adopted" many as extended family: Joyce MacKay, a faithful friend and "Auntie" to Jean's grandchildren; Muriel Norris, Mom's devoted caregiver who is now an invaluable family member. These are but two of the many enduring friendships Mom treasured over many years.As Dr. Bastedo alluded, Jean's longevity is due to the abundant love and care she received from family. On that note, we would like to thank him and the rest of the staff at Upper Canada Lodge for their care and compassion during Jean's stay there and especially during her final days, everyone was wonderful. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Scapular Church 6557 Thorold Stone Road in Niagara Falls at 1:00 p.m. All who knew Jean are welcome. Friends and family are invited to visit at the Arthur Funeral Home - Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E. -705-759-2522) in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:30 p.m. Memorial Mass to be celebrated from Emmaus Anglican Church (1643 Wellington St. East) in Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 noon. Rev. Canon Bob Elkin officiating. Memorial donations payable by cheque to Emmaus Anglican Church or Our Lady of the Scapular are appreciated.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 2, 2020