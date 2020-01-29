|
Passed away on January 25, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert D. Weir (2018). Dear mother of Peter, Heather (Doug) MacNeil, Holly (Tim) Carroll, and John. Loving grandmother to Graham, Kevin, Andrew, Matthew, Danielle and Valerie. She will also be sadly missed by her sister Lindsay Robertson and many great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 am. Memorial donations in Elizabeth's memory to a would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel (905-684-6346). Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.
