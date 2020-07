Peacefully in her sleep, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 88 years. Mother of Gillian, Tenebris and John. Grandmother of Melanie and Lee and great-grandmother of Kiana, Dylan and Maxim. Dear sister of Peter Heron, Isabel Martin, and Helen Nazir. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers James, John and Matthew Heron. She will be greatly missed by all. At Jean's request, cremation will take place. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.com