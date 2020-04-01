|
No more moths, no more cold, no more needles and no more pain. We don't begrudge your freedom but we already miss you so. Your love was always with us, we will always love you too. When you get into your mansion, don't worry about the windows and the floor. On March. 29, 2020 Jan Huisman (Jeanette A. Huisman if you must) crossed over from a crazy world into a peace that passes understanding. Born in 1924 in St. Catharines, Ontario, she lived just outside Ridgetown for 35 years with her loving husband.Casey/Cees. Married for 41 years but who is counting. Daughter of Doreen Gale and James Laskey. Stepdaughter of Percy Gale. Sibling to her late brother Jim and an unnamed sister who died as an infant. Jan was also the proud mother of 7 children: Sharon (Allan), Karen (2003), Judy (2016) (Martin), Nancy (2018), Doug (Penny), Christine (Robert) and Steve (Casey). Also predeceased by sons- in-law Larry and Roger and Jerry and Lady the dog. She also loved her grandchildren Jon and Penny, David and Amanda, Janna and Bill, Shelagh, Nicole and James, Kim and Ryan, Clair (2016), Cara and Scott , Jeff and Maria, Justin and Ally, Jennifer, Christopher, Candice, Joshua, Tyler and Teha, Kim and Tia, Catherine and Felicity. Many great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild who completed the picture. At one time, Jan was the youngest streetcar driver in Toronto and a riveter for wartime airplanes. She also worked extensively with people with disabilities. Lastly she owned and operated her own shop in Ridgetown. Jan also loved her Dutch family although she spoke no Dutch., Ed, Peter, Jaco and especially the girls : Dita, Trudi and Arienne became the sisters she never had. Of course their spouses and children became another large group. Thank you to Dr. Claire Prins and staff, for many years of great service, Dr. Phao in London and his staff, and especially to the nursing and other staff on floors 2 and 3 of the Chatham Health Alliance, who looked after her when we were unable to because of the coronavirus. Cremation has taken place and a funeral service with interment will be held at a future date. Donations made in memory of Jan to a would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mckinlayfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 1, 2020