We are profoundly saddened to announce that our dear and loving mother passed away on February 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Toronto after a brief illness at the age of 93. Jeanette and the late Lloyd had four children, Lynne Gindroz (late Henri), Mark, Neil (Jenny) and Phil (Jill). Cherished grandmother of Matt, Sean, Emily, Adam, Martin, Nathan (Samantha), Alissa and Cole. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister Joan Wyllie (Gord) of Niagara Falls and her many nieces and nephews. She was the core of the family and greatly loved. As per the family request, a private service will take place at the Scott Funeral Home Woodbridge, 7776 Kipling Avenue, Woodbridge. In Jeanette's memory, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online guest book can be signed at scottwoodbridge.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020