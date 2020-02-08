Home

Today is a very sad day for our family. Our loving and amazing Mother, Jeanette Millier passed away on February 8, 2019 leaving us all heart broken. We love and miss you so very much Mom, your kindness, sweet smile and the love you had for us all. We cherish the beautiful memories we shared together as a family and we're so very blessed to have you Mom in our lives. Loving wife to Arnie Millier, loving mother to (recently departed) Lynn Millier, Karen Millier, Leslie Benner, loving Grandmother to Emily Benner, and Aunt to Nathan Lambert, sister-in-law to Debbie Lambert, mother-in-law to Bruce Pine. We never ask for miracles, But today just one would do, To see our front door open, And our dearest Mom walk through. To those who have a Mom, Love her while you may, Because we wish With all our hearts, Our Mom was here today.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020
