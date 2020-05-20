Jeanette OBEE
1947 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Jeanette Obee announce her passing on Sunday, May 17th in her 73rd year. Jeanette will be lovingly remembered by her Husband of 49 years Bob, Son Sean, Daughter Kristine (Leo), Grandchildren William and Sofia, Mother Simone (late Father John), Sister Carol (Bob), Brother David (Marg), Sister-in-law Donna as well as her nieces and nephews. Jeanette had a passion for elephants and was an avid music lover. She was known for her kind, relaxed and compassionate spirit. She will be so dearly missed. As per Jeanette's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. 905 682 0474. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Arthritis Society, The Kidney Foundation of Canada or Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by her family. On-line condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 20, 2020.
