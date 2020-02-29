Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne HALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne HALL Obituary
Passed away at her home in Welland on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Legacy. Loving step mother of Brenda (Erik). Cherished grandma nona to Alder. Dear sister Bob, Wendy (George) and David. Family will receive friends at the Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 12 - 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. If so desired, donations to the Welland Humane Society or the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.ballardminorfh.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -