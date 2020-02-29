|
Passed away at her home in Welland on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Legacy. Loving step mother of Brenda (Erik). Cherished grandma nona to Alder. Dear sister Bob, Wendy (George) and David. Family will receive friends at the Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 12 - 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. If so desired, donations to the Welland Humane Society or the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.ballardminorfh.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020