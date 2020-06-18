It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mother on June 14, 2020, in her 101st year. We are thankful for her wonderful life. Jeanne was born in Niagara Falls, to Bessie and Leonard MacKenzie and was married to Walter Murray for 57 years. She was dearly loved by her daughters: Lorraine (John) Jardine of London; Marsha (George) Gettas, of Toronto and Donna (Dan) Lang, of Toronto. She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Scott (Mandy) Jardine of Denver, Colorado; Kevin (Ashley) Jardine of Carbondale, Colorado; Marisa Gettas of Toronto; Griffin Gettas of Toronto; Peter Lang of Powell River B.C; and Catherine Lang of London. She is forever in the hearts of her great-grandchildren: Grace and Bennett Jardine, Jackson and Carter Gettas and her cherished cousin, Mary McNeil. Early in her career, Jeanne attended business college and worked in medical and legal firms. After her children grew up, she became the guidance secretary at Welland Centennial High School. Anything to do with sports was her happiest time. Her basketball experience as centre for Stamford Collegiate led to coaching a church league championship team for many years. Jeanne played tennis, badminton, curled and skied. Until she was 92, she walked 9 holes of golf. As well, she was an avid fan of the Leafs, Blue Jays and Raptors. Jeanne and Walt travelled widely and spent summers at Belleview Beach, where they hosted their daughters' school parties with swimming, boating and water skiing. Jeanne was a member of Welland and then Port Colborne Central United Churches, Port Colborne Golf Club and Port Colborne Gyrettes. She was passionate about bridge and played in several clubs. Greeting each new day with energy and enthusiasm, she lived in her own home until she turned 100. She especially loved her family and her many good friends and neighbours. Our heartfelt thanks go out to her caregivers at Portal Village, Port Colborne, whose dedication and compassion kept her comfortable and happy in her last year. A private family service will be held, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. If desired, Jeanne requested that memorial contributions go to research for the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Walter, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences, memories and photographs may be shared with the family at: marisa.gettas@gmail.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.