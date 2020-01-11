|
|
Peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" (2018) for 65 years. Loving mother of Kathryn (Jack) Dumais, Diane (Hans) Epp and Ron (Sharmaine Swalm) Balcombe. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In Keeping with Marie's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES (905-682-0474). Online condolences available at www.passfieldmortuary.ca Celebration of life will be held at Le Club La Salle, 111 Arthur St., St. Catharines, on Sunday, January 26th, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020