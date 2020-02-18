Home

Jeannette Greggio Obituary
Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 at the Rapelje Lodge in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Adolph - 2014 Loving mother to her son John. Survived by several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters Laurette and Alice. A special Thank You to the staff at Rapelje Lodge. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will have a private service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the One Foundation for the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 18, 2020
