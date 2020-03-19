Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannie Poyntz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannie Poyntz


1937 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully and surrounded by 19 of her children and grandchildren at the age of 83. Loving mother of Mike Foster, Leslie Foster (Jim), Steve Foster ( Patty), Jackie Foster (Alexis), Paula Foster ( Sam), Melissa D'Orsay (Jim), and Jeni McKinnon. Cherished grandmother of Hannah, Michael, Raeanne, Danielle, Samantha, Sydney, Philip, Chelsey, David, Jack, Cassie, Connor and Alex. Great grandmother of Caine. Survived by her former husband Max Foster and her siblings Bob Poyntz, Marnie Savage, Joannie Stockdale (Don) and Phil Poyntz. In accordance with Jeannies wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -