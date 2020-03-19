|
Passed away peacefully and surrounded by 19 of her children and grandchildren at the age of 83. Loving mother of Mike Foster, Leslie Foster (Jim), Steve Foster ( Patty), Jackie Foster (Alexis), Paula Foster ( Sam), Melissa D'Orsay (Jim), and Jeni McKinnon. Cherished grandmother of Hannah, Michael, Raeanne, Danielle, Samantha, Sydney, Philip, Chelsey, David, Jack, Cassie, Connor and Alex. Great grandmother of Caine. Survived by her former husband Max Foster and her siblings Bob Poyntz, Marnie Savage, Joannie Stockdale (Don) and Phil Poyntz. In accordance with Jeannies wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020