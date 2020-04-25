|
Born January 18, 1926, passed away from natural causes, peacefully at sunrise on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was 94 years old. Loving wife for 67 years of the late John Tryfiak. Most cherished mother of the late John Tryfiak (Diane), Linda Tryfiak Smith, and Jena Tryfiak. She was always so proud of her grandchildren: Michael, Melanie, Josh (Jennifer), Mona (Bill), Dallas, Spencer; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Ivey, Cameron, Nolan, Madison, Brooklyn, Sadie and Ardyn. Jeannine was predeceased by her parents and seven of her adored 11 brothers and sisters. Jeannine loved to read, travel, journal, drink wine and, over the few last years as memories grew faint, hum along to the polka and big-band tunes of her carefree youth. In view of these unprecedented times, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Niagara Health Foundation-Fight Covid-19 would be most appreciated. Thank you to the brave front line workers at Seasons Retirement Community in Welland, especially Erinn and Dani, for their many years of kind care and the nurses of 3S, NHS-Welland Site for their help during these trying circumstances. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 25, 2020