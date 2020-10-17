1/1
Jeffrey Robert WHITE
1975 - 2020
Born August 5, 1975, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2020 Jeff is survived by his beloved children Brianna(Adam) Brittany, Aaron, and Jeffrey. Beloved son of Lynda (Stan) Frank, Robert &Darlene White. Loved by his sisters Jennifer(Mark), Carroll(Frank).Loved by all his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Jeff was a deeply devoted father, passionate with singing and playing guitar, working on computers, and lover of nature. Jeff's organs have been donated to many recipients to continue on with the gift of life. His kindness and gentle soul will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
