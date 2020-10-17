Born August 5, 1975, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2020 Jeff is survived by his beloved children Brianna(Adam) Brittany, Aaron, and Jeffrey. Beloved son of Lynda (Stan) Frank, Robert &Darlene White. Loved by his sisters Jennifer(Mark), Carroll(Frank).Loved by all his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Jeff was a deeply devoted father, passionate with singing and playing guitar, working on computers, and lover of nature. Jeff's organs have been donated to many recipients to continue on with the gift of life. His kindness and gentle soul will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store