It was with great sadness the family of Jeffrey Smith announce the sudden passing at GNGH in his 74th year on Saturday August 15, 2020. He leaves behind to mourn, his loving Judy (Ruish), loving step-son Eddy (Montana), beloved grandson Austin (His Buck-a-roo). Also survived by brother Kent along with brothers-in-law, Allan (Elvie), Victor (Joyce) Ruish, many nieces and nephews. His extended family Bob Celar and Seward family. He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Eleen Smith and in-laws Joseph and Doreen Ruish, along with sisters-in-law Kathy Smith and Lynda Ruish. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at 6339 Ker Street, Niagara Falls, ON. Please bring a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers memorial donations made in Jeff's honour to a charity of one's choice
would greatly be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls, Ontario.