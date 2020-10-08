It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jelena Slat. With her husband by her side, Jelena passed away peacefully in her 85th year. Survived by her husband Drago Slat, children: Barbara Jaworowski, Danijel and Valerie Slat, and Jasminka Slat. Jelena will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother, as well as an adoring baka to her grandchildren, Suzana Bilopavlovic, Ana (Rob) Slat, Jelena and Kristina Slat, Peter Jaworowski, Paul (Meghan) Jaworowski; and great grandchildren Emi, Alice, and Leo. Jelena is predeceased by her two sons, Vlado and Victor Slat, and many family members in Croatia. The Slat family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Friday October 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Vigil prayers will be recited Friday evening at 8:00 p.m. To RSVP a visitation time, please click on the RSVP Visitation tab on Jelena's condolence page or call the funeral home at 905-834-4833 for assistance between 9 am and 4 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padova Croation Church, 360 River Road, Welland, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery, Port Colborne. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity, face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Croation Church. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com