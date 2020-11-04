1/1
Jennie Josephine DOUCETTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JJ at the age of 61 years passed away at Linhaven Nursing Home, St Catharines, formerly of Toronto, and born in Digby County, NS. JJ now has her wings and has joined her mother. Finally, at rest on October 16, 2020 after contending with many years of Mental and Physical illnesses. She was predeceased by her Mother Jennie Kathleen, Will sadly be missed by her Father James Reginald her Loving sisters Elizabeth Smith (Eddie), Kathleen Lane (Ken), Marie Boutin (Michel), her brothers, James (Christine Pilon) and Frank (Kathleen Taylor). Cherished Auntie Jennie of 9 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and nephews, Will be greatly missed by her special friend Daniel Sandon, and an abundance of aunts, uncles and cousins...Jennie you may not be with us anymore, but your spirited soul will never be forgotten! You always had the most contagious laugh; your smile was so bright it light up a room. Your thoughtfulness, loving and kind heart will live on through all of us. We will miss your stories, your artwork, your singing, seeing your new jewelry but most of all just seeing you! As expressions of sympathy, donations to Friends of Linhaven would be appreciated by the family. Due to COVID 19 restriction a celebration of JJ's life is by invitation only. For those wishing to view the service, a livestream broadcast will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm, (please contact funeral home for details). On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905) 646-6322.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved