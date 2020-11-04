JJ at the age of 61 years passed away at Linhaven Nursing Home, St Catharines, formerly of Toronto, and born in Digby County, NS. JJ now has her wings and has joined her mother. Finally, at rest on October 16, 2020 after contending with many years of Mental and Physical illnesses. She was predeceased by her Mother Jennie Kathleen, Will sadly be missed by her Father James Reginald her Loving sisters Elizabeth Smith (Eddie), Kathleen Lane (Ken), Marie Boutin (Michel), her brothers, James (Christine Pilon) and Frank (Kathleen Taylor). Cherished Auntie Jennie of 9 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and nephews, Will be greatly missed by her special friend Daniel Sandon, and an abundance of aunts, uncles and cousins...Jennie you may not be with us anymore, but your spirited soul will never be forgotten! You always had the most contagious laugh; your smile was so bright it light up a room. Your thoughtfulness, loving and kind heart will live on through all of us. We will miss your stories, your artwork, your singing, seeing your new jewelry but most of all just seeing you! As expressions of sympathy, donations to Friends of Linhaven would be appreciated by the family. Due to COVID 19 restriction a celebration of JJ's life is by invitation only. For those wishing to view the service, a livestream broadcast will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm, (please contact funeral home for details). On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
