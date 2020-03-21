Home

Jennie Kathleen DOUCETTE Obituary
Daughter of the late Charles and Jennie Hayes. Passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the age of 90. Will sadly be missed by her children Elizabeth Smith (Eddie), Kathleen Doucette (Ken Lane), Marie Boutin (Michel), Jennie (Daniel Sandon), James (Christine Pilon) and Frank (Kathleen Taylor). Cherished Nanny D of 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Hilda, Dorothy, Connie, Ruthie, Mike, Marion and Ross. Predeceased by her brother David and her sisters Viola, Helen Elizabeth and Edythe. Jennie was born in Weymouth, Nova Scotia. In the early 1950's she moved to Ontario where she raised her family. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to Friends of Linhaven, or the Kidney Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, St. Catharines. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 21, 2020
