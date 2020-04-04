|
Passed away after a short illness on Monday, March 30, 2020, at NHS-Welland General Hospital at 47 years of age. Jenn is lovingly remembered by her husband of 18 years, David Carter, of Welland; her brother and sister-in-law, Jon and Sandra (nee Richinson) Dowling, and their two children, Zach and Alex, of Loggieville, NB; her father and mother-in law, Brian and Anita Carter, of Mount Hope and her sister-in-law, Jan Carter of Mount Hope. She will be dearly missed by her best friend of 27 years, Tracy, and her two children, Zack and Travis, of Etobicoke. She is predeceased by her beloved parents, Pat and Nina Dowling, formerly of Oakville and Miramichi, NB, and her nephew, Cole Dowling, of Hamilton. Jennifer was born on April 25, 1972 in Trenton and grew up in Oakville. She attended G.E. Purdue then earned her diploma in Practical Nursing at Mohawk College and worked for many years as an RPN in Oakville, Burlington and St. Catharines. She loved to travel and enjoyed researching and extensively planning trips with her husband. One of her greatest joys was playing with and walking their adorable cockapoo, Jasmine, who passed away suddenly in 2018. Jenn and Dave were still mourning her loss. As an expression of sympathy, a donation may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020