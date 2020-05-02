Passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Much loved son of John and Nicole. Loving brother of Matthew and Sarah. Dear grandson of Edward and Hilda Park and Pauline Gowan. Dear nephew of Janice Mohart and family and Jason Park and family. Jeremy was a caring, giving person who will be sadly missed by family, friends and all who knew him. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 2, 2020.