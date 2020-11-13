It is with great sadness that we announce his peaceful passing at home, after a brief battle with cancer, on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at the age of 46. Dearest son of Paulette Fairman and the late Robert Sheppard. Cherished friend and stepson of John Fairman. Dear brother of Steven and the late Jayson Sheppard. Jeremy will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private family visitation and Funeral Service will be held at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Cremation will follow, with interment to take place at a later date at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
May God be with you Jeremy, we love you.